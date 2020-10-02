India Sept trade deficit in goods at $2.9 bn, merchandise imports dip 19.6%

-
-
India posted a trade deficit of $2.91 billion in goods in September, data released by the government showed on Friday.
Merchandise imports contracted 19.60% in September to $30.31 billion from a year ago while exports rose 5.27% to $27.40 billion, data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.
Total merchandise imports fell by 40.06% to $148.69 billion during April-August while exports were down 21.43% from the year-ago period to $125.06 billion, the data showed.
