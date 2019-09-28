India should keep the doors open for data flow: Facebook's Ajit Mohan

Whether oil, gold or water, data is here to stay, and Facebook is going to work with telecom players, including Reliance Jio to reach more and more people in India.

Vice-President and Managing Director Facebook India, Ajit Mohan spoke to Neha Alawadhi about the social media giant’s priorities in India, issues with the government and the way forward. Edited excerpts: How has the journey from Hotstar to Facebook been? What are Facebook's main priorities in India? While earlier (in Hotstar), I had the opportunity to start and drive video of a certain kind, the opportunity ...