India to get Rs 2 trillion investments for compressed biogas units: Pradhan

India is likely to get investments worth Rs 2 trillion to set up 5,000 compressed (CBG) units, said Petroleum minister on Friday.

He was speaking at an event where his ministry signed agreements with energy companies JBM Group, Adani Gas, Torrent Gas and Petronet LNG for setting up 900 CBG plants as part of the government's SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) initiative. The ministry also signed agreements with technology providers in CBG sectors Indian Oil, Praj Industries, CEID Consultants and Bharat Energy for facilitating the availability of technology for the projects. An investment of Rs 30,000 crore is envisaged in the 900 plants.

“We have developed a clear-cut roadmap for SATAT. Letter of intent for 600 CBG plants have already been given and with today’s signing of MoUs for 900 plants, a total of 1500 CBG plants are at various stages of execution,” said Pradhan. "A total of 5000 CBG plants with an approximate investment of Rs. 2 trillion are envisaged. Biofuels have the potential to reduce our fuel import bill by Rs. 1 trillion.”





The minister said the Reserve Bank of India has included CBG in the priority sector lending framework. The SATAT initiative for boosting production and availability of CBG as an alternative and affordable for the transportation sector was launched by Government of India in October 2018. The scheme envisages setting up of 5000 CBG plants by FY 2023-24.

“Benefits out of the SATAT will go to our farmers, rural areas and tribals. With inclusion of forest waste, agri-waste, animal husbandry waste and marine waste, SATAT involves a multi-pronged approach. With the liberalized policy regime ensuring ease of doing business for entrepreneurs, off-take guarantee, financing and technology support, SATAT is all set to contribute towards doubling farmer’s income, generating employment for the youth and ensuring clean energy for sustainable development.”