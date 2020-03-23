India to suspend domestic flights, seeks to lock down coronavirus spread

India will suspend domestic passenger flights from Tuesday midnight until March 31, shutting down air transport to stem the spread of the



The country banned for a week on March 20, and many states in the country have either curtailed or suspended public transport as preventive measures against the disease.



This is the first time, India has effected a total shutdown of its air transport. A similar action was taken by United States of America after the terror attack on the World Trade Centre on 11 September, 2001. World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a pandemic.



“Operations of domestic scheduled commercial shall cease with effective from the midnight of 11:59 PM on 24 March. have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 11:59 PM on 24 March,” a notification by aviation regulator sent to said.

“Airlines themselves were curtailing flights. So we kept waiting. But by the end of the day a decision was taken to ban as the spread was increasing,” said a government official.

The decision to ban all passenger flights was taken by the Prime Minister’s Office and a multi-ministerial team that includes officials from the health, civil aviation and home ministries.

“The government clearly sees heightened risks related to the COVID-19 virus and is determined to take unprecedented action to slow its transmission. This is the right decision in the prevailing circumstances. For airlines, this suspension coincides with what can only be described as a destruction of demand in the last few days,” said Kapil Kaul, CEO at aviation consultancy firm CAPA.





Kaul added that the severity of disruption which the industry is experiencing will have an impact that is felt well beyond FY2021, unless the government is able to provide quick and meaningful support.

The government is planning an extensive relief package for the aviation sector. Government sources part of forming the relief package said that there will be multiple aspects to the relief package in order to take care of the reduced cash flow of airlines.



Primary measures will be extending a two month fuel credit from oil marketing companies, waiving off landing, parking charges and soft loan and waiver of all taxes from jet fuel like excise duty, value added tax. Simultaneously, the government will also ask banks to offer soft loans to airlines at 1 or 1.5 percent interest rate from banks based in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT). “Since after the crisis, airlines with weak balance sheet will find it difficult to raise money through external commercial borrowing, we will ask banks based in GIFT city to offer dollar denominated loans,” said an official.

