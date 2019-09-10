Indian farmers, small businesses will soon travel to woo investors in US

Farmers and small businesses will soon be travelling to the US to meet investors and big business houses to apprise them of the fact that India was open for investment. They will also try to make potential investors understand the complex economic landscape of the country so that they are not caught on the wrong foot when they are here.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will be leading the delegation on a multicity tour, expected to start on September 21. The finer details of the itinerary are still be chalked out, but the weeklong trip ...