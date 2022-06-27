Indian gig economy to have 23.5 mn workers by 2029-30: Niti Aayog report

The Indian gig workforce is expected to expand to 23.5 million by 2029-30, a near 200 per cent jump from the present 7.7 million workers, said a comprehensive report by Niti Aayog.

The report 'India’s Booming Gig and Platform Economy', released on Monday, estimates that gig will form 4.1 per cent of the total workforce in India by FY30, from the current 1.5 per cent.

The report stated that gig work is expanding in all sectors, but 47 per cent of the jobs are medium-skilled, about 22 per cent are high-skilled, and about 31 per cent are low-skilled.

Gig workers-–those engaged in livelihoods outside the traditional employer- arrangement-–can be broadly classified into platform and non-platform-based . Platform workers are those whose work is based on online software apps or digital platforms such as food aggregator platforms Zomato, Swiggy, Ola and others.

Non-platform gig workers are generally casual wage and own-account workers in conventional sectors, engaged part-time or full-time.

More importantly, the report also talks about rising challenges of the sector that needs to be addressed. Top among them are the lack of job security, irregularity of wages and uncertain employment status for workers. Additionally, the contractual relationship between the platform owner and worker is characterised as other than one of employment. Platform workers are termed as “independent contractors”. As a result, platform workers cannot access many of the workplace protections and entitlements

Niti Aayog in the report recommends extending measures to gig workers and their families, including sick leave, insurance and pension.

The report also calls out that giving impetus to gig economy/worker would also mean democratization of jobs. “The gig and platform sector has low-entry barriers and hence holds enormous potential for job creation in India. The sector offers better income opportunities to those previously engaged in similar non-platform jobs. It can thus work as a catalyst for occupational mobility,” it said.



However, Industry players said that rather than a comprehensive report its time for some execution. "It is indeed a commendable work from Niti Aayog to come out with a detailed report on the gig workers and economy. We need to bridge the gap between soliciting comments and actual implementation. We have to take concrete steps but are faltering in its execution. And we need to ask if this is helping the gig workers," said Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive director, Teamlease.

This first-of-its-kind report presents comprehensive perspectives and recommendations on the gig-platform economy in India, but it also stated that there is a need to undertake a more detailed study to estimate the size of the and identify the characteristic features of gig workers. “During official enumerations (PLFS, NSS or otherwise), collect information to identify gig workers. This could include questions on the nature of contract between worker and job creator, use of technology in work, etc.,” It said.

The report also asks for increasing access of finance. FinTech and platform businesses may be leveraged to provide cash flow-based loans to workers as against collateral-based loans, thereby catering to the needs of those new to credit. It also said that unsecured loans to first-time borrowers participating in the platform economy may be classified as Priority Sector Lending.

It noted that “platformization" of work has given rise to a new classification of labour — platform labour — falling outside of the purview of the traditional dichotomy of formal and informal labour.

The report also talks about the need for policy to keep pace with platforms. “Policies designed by platform firms and governments need to keep in mind specific characteristics of workers in these sectors. India requires a framework that balances the flexibility offered by platforms while also ensuring of workers," said the report.