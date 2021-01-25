Indian IT spend to rise 6.8%, reach $88.8 bn in Calendar 2021: Gartner

-
ALSO READ
Non-essential spending by households to shrink further in 2021: RBI survey
Corporate spending patterns may change as pandemic chaos hits CSR hard
Bridging the gap
An insight into the steady decline of states' spending from FY17 to FY20
Fiscal deficit at 135% of BE on higher capex; spending in Nov rises 250%
-
India's information technology spending is expected to reach $88.8 billion in 2021, an increase of 6.8 per cent from last year, according research firm Gartner.
In 2020, India IT spending fell 2.7 per cent as chief information officers prioritized spending on technology and services that were deemed “mission-critical” during the initial stages of the pandemic.
Gartner further forecast worldwide IT spending would be $3.9 trillion in 2021, an increase of 6.2 per cent from 2020, largely due to the increased speed of digital transformation last year to satisfy remote working, education and new social norms.
“In 2021, CIOs have to fast track their digital projects to get the necessary attention and funding from the board,” said Naveen Mishra, senior research director at Gartner. “Digital initiatives directly related with improving customer engagement and supported with a shorter ROI (return on investment) window will be prioritised in the current economic environment. Improving demand scenario across select verticals in India will spur the overall IT spending in 2021.”
ALSO READ: IT sector biggest contributor to India Inc dividend pool in the past decade
All IT spending segments are forecast to return to growth in 2021. Enterprise software is expected to have the strongest rebound (8.8 per cent) as remote work environments are expanded and improved. The devices segment will see the second highest growth in 2021 of 8 per cent and is projected to reach $705.4 billion in IT spending.
“There are a combination of factors pushing the devices market higher,” said John-David Lovelock, distinguished research vice president at Gartner. “As countries continue remote education through this year, there will be a demand for tablets and laptops for students. Likewise, enterprises are industrializing remote work for employees as quarantine measures keep employees at home and budget stabilisation allows CIOs to reinvest in assets that were sweated in 2020.”
Gartner forecasts global IT spending related to remote work will total $332.9 billion in 2021, an increase of 4.9 per cent from 2020.
ALSO READ: Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism
Through 2024, businesses will be forced to accelerate digital business transformation plans by at least five years to survive in a post-Covid-19 world that involves permanently higher adoption of remote work and digital touchpoints, it added.
Despite the availability of Covid-19 vaccines, the virus will continue to require government health interventions throughout 2021. Non-Covid-19 geopolitical factors such as Brexit and the US-China tension will also inhibit recovery for some regions.
“Covid-19 has shifted many industries’ techquilibrium,” said Lovelock. “Greater levels of digitalisation of internal processes, supply chain, customer and partner interactions, and service delivery is coming in 2021, enabling IT to transition from supporting the business to being the business. The biggest change this year will be how IT is financed; not necessarily how much IT is financed.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU