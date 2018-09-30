Indo-French nuclear deal: 10 yrs after inking, project still a non-starter

A decade after its signing, the has yielded little success in the power sector, but the pact has given a headway in other areas like research, former top officials said.

The Indo-French cooperation on 'peaceful use of nuclear energy' was signed on September 30, 2008, primarily for building the (JNPP).

The 9,900 that envisages to have six nuclear reactors of 1,650 MW each is slated to be the biggest nuclear power park in the country.

However, 10 years after signing the deal, the power project is still at negotiations. The deal was signed even before the Indo-US nuclear cooperation agreement was signed, the officials said.

The multi-billion project had met with a fierce opposition from the locals. In April 2011, one person was killed in police firing as protests against the proposed turned violent with agitators setting ablaze a police station.

However, of the recent nuclear power sites earmarked for foreign reactors, except the Kudankulam nuclear power project, Jaitapur remains the only location that has seen completion of the land acquisition.

The plant also has necessary approvals from the (MoEF), said Sekhar Basu, the former of the and Secretary, Department of the Atomic Energy, who superannuated this month.

"However, it has taken a longer time than expected," said R K Sinha, former of the and Secretary, DAE.

The negotiations first began with French company Areva, but last year French utility company took over its nuclear reactor business after the former faced financial issues.

So, the negotiations were redone, said Anil Kakodkar, former of the AEC and DAE at the time the was signed.

After the took over Areva, negotiations again restarted.

Basu said there have been several factors that were hindering the power plant, which includes the "reference plant".

A reference plant is a functional power reactor and the had then cited a power reactor at

"That will only happen by 2020," Basu said.

Since Areva, and now EDF, was bringing in a new technology, the (AERB), the country nuclear watchdog, asked for a reference plant.

"They have to give a techno-commercial offer that is feasible and tariffs have to be viable," Basu added.

Tariff has been a key concern, Basu and said as it has to be within the acceptable limits before going ahead with the deal.

According to the DAE's response to Parliament, supplied 300 metric tonnes of natural uranium ore concentrate from 2008-2010, a much-needed fuel for domestic reactors operating under optimum level till then.

Kakodkar, one of the key negotiators of the India's nuclear deal with the US and French, said the Indo-French deal also had delved into several research aspects.

Because of the deal, could become a member to be a part of the ITER, an international nuclear fusion research and engineering mega project, due to backing of France, along with the US.

The deal also focussed on development and applications in fields like agronomy, biology, earth sciences.

More important has been France's support at international fora. Kakodkar said when was negotiating with the (IAEA) for India-specific safeguards for its nuclear reactors, France, along with the US and helped create a "positive environment".

has been a staunch supporter to India's bid in all four export control regimes -- the (NSG), the Missiles Technology Control Regime, and the