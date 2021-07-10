Integration of industrial land bank system by Dec: Commerce ministry

The India industrial system has been integrated with industry-based GIS systems of 17 states so far and will achieve pan-India integration by December 2021, the commerce and industry ministry said on Friday.

The system is a GIS-based portal - a one-stop repository of all industrial infrastructure-related information connectivity, infra, natural resources and terrain, plot-level information on vacant plots, line of activity, and contact details.

Currently, the system has about 4,000 industrial parks mapped across an area of 5.5 lakh hectare of land, serving as a decision support system for investors scouting for land remotely.

"The system has been integrated with industry-based GIS systems of 17 states to have details on the portal updated on a real-time basis and will achieve pan-India integration by December 2021," it said.

Its website, it said, has seen a 30 per cent increase in page views each month since April and received 55,000 page views in June.

"Regarding country wise visitors, after India, the US has the maximum number of visitors followed by Australia, United Kingdom, Singapore, UAE, Germany, and Indonesia," it added.