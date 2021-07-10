Integration of industrial land bank system by Dec: Commerce ministry

-
ALSO READ
Consumer protection rules: Decoding the impact on e-commerce firms, buyers
CAIT fully geared up to fight Amazon, Flipkart
Some states fear proposed e-commerce rules will hurt jobs, MSME: Report
DPIIT to hold meetings with industry, trader bodies on FDI in ecommerce
PE funds ready cash, scout for bulk-buying social e-commerce start-ups
-
The India industrial land bank system has been integrated with industry-based GIS systems of 17 states so far and will achieve pan-India integration by December 2021, the commerce and industry ministry said on Friday.
The system is a GIS-based portal - a one-stop repository of all industrial infrastructure-related information connectivity, infra, natural resources and terrain, plot-level information on vacant plots, line of activity, and contact details.
Currently, the land bank system has about 4,000 industrial parks mapped across an area of 5.5 lakh hectare of land, serving as a decision support system for investors scouting for land remotely.
"The system has been integrated with industry-based GIS systems of 17 states to have details on the portal updated on a real-time basis and will achieve pan-India integration by December 2021," it said.
Its website, it said, has seen a 30 per cent increase in page views each month since April and received 55,000 page views in June.
"Regarding country wise visitors, after India, the US has the maximum number of visitors followed by Australia, United Kingdom, Singapore, UAE, Germany, and Indonesia," it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU