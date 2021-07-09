LIC's holding in IDBI Bank to be sold along with govt's stake: DIPAM

-
ALSO READ
IDBI Bank jumps 11% as Cabinet may soon consider disinvestment proposal
Good show by banks but can they sustain it?
Easier dilution norms for large IPOs where post-listing m-cap tops Rs 1 trn
IDBI Bank: A dilemma of 'parallel sales' in the Indian financial sector
Govt dials investors ahead of LIC's IPO; embedded value expected by August
-
LIC's holding in IDBI Bank would be sold along with the government's stake in the lender's disinvestment, but the exact quantum of stake dilution is yet to be decided, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has said.
The central government and LIC together own more than 94 per cent equity of IDBI Bank.
LIC, currently having management control, has 49.24 per cent stake, while the Government of India holds 45.48 per cent. Non-promoter shareholding stands at 5.29 per cent.
The Cabinet in May had approved the strategic sale of the entire stake of the government and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in IDBI Bank Ltd.
In response to queries received from potential transaction advisors, the DIPAM has clarified that since LIC's stake would be sold along with that of the government's, a single transaction advisor would manage the entire share sale process.
"The mandate received from CCEA is to off-load upto 100 per cent stake of GoI and LIC alongwith transfer of management control. However, the exact quantum is yet to be worked out. It will be determined, as we go through the transaction and ascertain investors' interest, market appetite etc.
"It is clarified that LIC's stake will be sold alongwith GoI's shareholding in this transaction. So there is only one transaction advisor," it said.
The quantum of stake dilution would be declared before RFP (Request for Proposal) stage of the transaction, it added.
The DIPAM had last month invited bids from transaction advisors and legal firms for managing and advising on the strategic sale and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank.
As per the eligibility criteria outlined, the bidders should have advised at least one transaction of strategic disinvestment/ strategic sale/ M&A activities/ private equity investment transaction of the size of Rs 5,000 crore or more during the period from April, 2016 to March, 2021.
Insurance giant LIC had acquired controlling stake in IDBI Bank in January 2019.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for 2021-22 had said the process of privatisation of IDBI Bank would be completed in the current fiscal.
The government aims to mop up Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the current fiscal from minority stake sale and privatisation.
Of the Rs 1.75 lakh crore, Rs 1 lakh crore is to come from selling government stake in public sector banks and financial institutions, while Rs 75,000 crore would come as CPSE disinvestment receipts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU