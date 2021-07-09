Over 33% piers of the elevated stretch on RRTS corridor completed: NCRTC

-
-
Over one-third of the total piers on the 70-km elevated stretch of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor have been completed, the NCRTC said on Friday.
The 82 km-long RRTS will connect the national capital with Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar and Meerut.
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), building India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), said piers have been erected on 24-km out of the total 70-km elevated stretch.
"So far, NCRTC has erected more than 800 piers under the construction work of the elevated part as well as eight kilometres of RRTS viaduct.
"In this, most of the viaduct has been constructed in the priority section of the corridor between Sahibabad to Duhai. Track laying has also started on this section," NCRTC said in a statement.
"On this corridor, 12-km portion is to be constructed underground, of which about 4 km is in Delhi, and 8 km is in Uttar Pradesh. For the construction of the underground part in Delhi, activities have picked up pace at Anand Vihar," it said.
It added that a launching shaft was being constructed at Anand Vihar "from where the tunnel boring machines will be launched to bore RRTS tunnels".
Similar construction work has started in Meerut's Bhaisal underground station, it stated.
The RRTS train design is in its final stage and being manufactured at Alstom's (Bombardier) Savli plant in Gujarat, it said.
"The trains will have the design speed capability of 180 Kmph. The construction of train's stabilizing and inspection line and control centre are in fast pace at Duhai depot for operations and maintenance. Currently, the work of OHE (Over Head Equipment) for the stabling line is going on at Duhai Depot," it said.
The priority section of 17-km between Sahibabad to Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025.
