Interest subsidy of Rs 41,415 cr disbursed so far under PMAY (Urban): Govt

-
ALSO READ
What are subsidies and why countries need it?
Over 880,000 beneficiaries given houses under PM Awas Yojana: Hardeep Puri
Saubhagya scheme sees electrification in 2.82 crore households
TMS Ep92: Microsoft acquisition, Thibault Cuny, Budget 2022, subsidies
PM transfers first instalment of PMAY-G to 147,000 beneficiaries in Tripura
-
The government has disbursed interest subsidy of Rs 41,415 crore to 17.68 lakh beneficiaries so far under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.
The PMAY (Urban), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, aims to ensure "housing for all by 2022" by providing financial assistance to beneficiaries.
In a written reply, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said subsidy of Rs 5,320 crore has been disbursed so far under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) in the current financial year.
"During FY 2021-22, an amount of Rs 8,000.00 crore (including Rs 1,000.00 crore for CLSS component) was allocated for PMAY-U in Budget Estimates (BE) which has now been enhanced to Rs 27,000.00 crore (including Rs 12,000.00 crore for CLSS component) at Revised Estimates (RE) stage in consultation with Ministry of Finance," Puri said.
The minister said the HUA ministry supplements the efforts of states and Union Territories for providing houses to eligible urban beneficiaries of the country.
The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) launched in June 2015 aims at giving central assistance to states, UTs and Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) for providing houses to all eligible families and beneficiaries in urban areas of the country within scheme period up to March 31, 2022.
Replying to another question about Smart Cities Mission, he said the government has spent Rs 3,013.73 crore on slum redevelopment projects so far under the SCM.
Under the Smart Cities Mission, projects, including those related to slum re-development, are proposed and implemented by cities in accordance with their Smart City Plans (SCPs).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU