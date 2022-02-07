Passenger vehicle retail sales drop 10% in Jan due to chip shortage: FADA

-
ALSO READ
Policy vacuum speed breaker may slow down India's booming used car market
Semiconductor shortage may impact Aug-Sep automobile wholesales: Report
Honda Motorcycle sales decline by 8% in September
Motorcycle maker Ducati to launch 11 models in India this year
Ola to hire 10,000 people for its used car platform, eyes $2-bn GMV
-
Passenger vehicle retail sales declined 10 per cent year-on-year in January 2022, as the companies continued to suffer production loss amid semiconductor shortage, automobile dealers' body FADA said on Monday.
The passenger vehicle (PV) sales dropped to 2,58,329 units last month, down 10.12 per cent from 2,87,424 units in January 2021.
"In spite of good demand, passenger vehicles continue to face the brunt of semiconductor shortage, resulting in the absence of a healthy inventory," FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said in a statement.
Two-wheeler sales last month declined by 13.44 per cent to 10,17,785 units, compared to 11,75,832 units in January 2021.
Gulati said that rural distress coupled with price rise and omicron wave led to a drop in the sales in the segment.
Tractor sales stood at 55,421 units last month, down 9.86 per cent from 61,485 units in January 2021.
Commercial vehicle sales, however, witnessed a growth of 20.52 per cent last month at 67,763 units, as against 56,227 units in the year-ago month.
"With the revival in the economy, the commercial vehicle segment continues to show year-on-year growth, especially in the HCV category. With increased infrastructure spending by the central as well as state governments, the overall CV segment remains in momentum," Gulati noted.
Three-wheeler retail sales also grew by 29.8 per cent to 40,449 units in January 2022 as compared to 31,162 units a year ago.
The total sales across categories last month declined by 10.69 per cent to 14,39,747 units from 16,12,130 units in January 2021.
Gulati noted that with the Omicron wave getting weak, the retail sales are going to slowly turn positive.
"Semiconductor shortage is also showing some signs of easing as many PV OEMs assure of better dispatch. We hence expect vehicle availability to improve going further," he noted.
Gulati stated that with the Union Budget stressing on developing 25,000 kms of new highways, it will further push infrastructure spending, thus, increasing commercial vehicle sales.
"Rural India has generally been a key driver for the two-wheeler and entry-level passenger vehicle segment. With the government's plan for 2.3 lakh crore direct payment as MSP to farmers, it may work as a booster for two-wheelers, tractor and entry-level PV sales," he added.
The upcoming marriage season will also trigger some demand revival for the two-wheeler segment, Gulati noted.
"Overall, FADA changes its outlook from 'negative neutral' to 'neutral' for the next couple of months," he stated.
Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said it has collected data from 1,386 out of 1,597 RTOs across the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU