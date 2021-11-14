PM transfers first instalment of PMAY-G to 147,000 beneficiaries in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday transferred the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of via video conferencing.

With this, more than Rs 700 crore were credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Following Prime Minister's intervention, taking into account the unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of 'kuccha' house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in 'kuccha' houses to get assistance to construct a 'pucca' house.

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Dev were also present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)