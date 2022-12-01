Invest Rajasthan Summit proposals in implementation stage, says minister

-
-
More than 46 per cent of the proposals received at the Invest Rajasthan Summit are in the implementation stage, Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat has said.
Rawat said of the 4,192 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and letters of intent signed by the state government at the summit, 1,939 had been “converted”, meaning 769 projects had been implemented while 1,170 were in the process of being so.
She asked officials to stay in touch with the investors and provide help, including redressing investment-related problems.
The summit took place in Jaipur on October 7 and 8. Approximately 3,000 delegates from diverse sectors and industries participated in conclaves on tourism; non-resident Rajasthanis (NRR); micro, small and medium enterprises; agribusiness; start-ups; and future-ready sectors.
The summit had drawn interest from local businesses, in addition to a number of those from India and outside.
Deals were signed in the areas of mining and minerals, agriculture and agro-processing, tourism, textiles, engineering, chemicals and petrochemicals, health and medical, logistics, energy, and handicrafts.
The minister also reviewed and gave details about the “One Stop Shop” service of the government, which is to ensure an investment proposal of more than Rs 10 crore receives time-bound clearance.
Under the service or scheme, 390 applications have been received so far. Of these, 152 have been approved.
Rawat said entrepreneurs should not face any difficulty in getting information related to setting up enterprises.
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 22:17 IST
