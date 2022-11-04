Iran is ready to deliver oil to India, says ambassador Iraj Elahi

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan: President Arif Alvi administers oath to Pervez Elahi as Punjab CM
Pak leaders criticise judiciary over handling of Punjab CM re-election case
Imran Khan announces party reorganisation process for Pak general election
Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan to meet Punjab CM Elahi ahead of his Lahore rally
Pakistan's Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi continues his hate-mongering rhetoric
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Iran wants to sell oil to India and is ready to deliver it, Iran's ambassador to India Iraj Elahi said on Friday in an interview with Reuters partner ANI.
"We always express our readiness to increase our economic ties with India. It's up to India, we are ready to deliver oil," Elahi said, adding that U.S. sanctions have been an obstacle.
(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Alex Richardson)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 19:45 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU