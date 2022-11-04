JUST IN
Iran is ready to deliver oil to India, says ambassador Iraj Elahi

"We always express our readiness to increase our economic ties with India. It's up to India, we are ready to deliver oil," Elahi said

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Photo: Bloomberg

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Iran wants to sell oil to India and is ready to deliver it, Iran's ambassador to India Iraj Elahi said on Friday in an interview with Reuters partner ANI.

"We always express our readiness to increase our economic ties with India. It's up to India, we are ready to deliver oil," Elahi said, adding that U.S. sanctions have been an obstacle.

 

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 19:45 IST

