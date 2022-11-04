Remarketing adoption in India jumps 50% during festival season: Study

Remarketing in India has increased by 50 per cent compared to the rest of the world, and by almost 70 per cent compared to the (Asia-Pacific) markets as a whole, according to a report.

With a shift in festival season on to online platforms, consumer spending is expected to be higher this holiday season.

Remarketing is a paid tactic that allows users to serve ads to individuals who have previously visited a website or engaged with his (the user's) content on a social platform.

There is a spike in share of paying users (SPUs) in October in categories like Shopping, Food and Drink, Finance and Entertainment, with a 105 per cent higher share of paying users for Finance apps running remarketing, according to AppsFlyer’s Festive Season Guide 2022.

Moreover, more than 93 per cent of shoppers are likely to try a new brand throughout the festival season.

“According to AppsFlyer’s recent report, e-commerce apps in India clocked 110 per cent YoY install growth, and in-app purchases saw stellar and uninterrupted growth from 2021 to 2022. We are also seeing more and more Indians from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities looking to purchase online during the festive season,” said Aditya Maheshwari, Director of Customer Success at AppsFlyer INSEA/ANZ.

The food & drink category registered an 18 per cent increase in non-organic installs, with the highest activity observed in the weeks prior to the onset of the festivities. & apps also saw the heaviest session volume during this time and the total sessions dipped during and after the festive season, the report said.

While NOIs (Net Operating Income) declined steadily from October 2021 onwards and picked up slightly in November, Finance apps were the only exception where the NOIs rose through the season.