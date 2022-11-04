JUST IN
Govt-backed SRI Fund commits Rs 5,000 cr to help MSMEs with growth capital
India to seek clarity on $100 billion climate financing at COP27
India looking at greater market access for pharma products in UK under FTA
Unemployment rate in India surges to 7.77% in October: CMIE data
Apple's contract manufacturers in India eye expansion amid China curbs
How IBBI's tighter compliance rules for resolution professionals will help
European connect: SpiceJet links Amritsar and Italy with one-stop flights
Disinvestment target for FY24 to be at a 'realistic level' of Rs 65K-crore
West Bengal exports Haringhata brand meat to Qatar, other countries
Why does the RBI have to write a letter to govt over inflation?
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Govt-backed SRI Fund commits Rs 5,000 cr to help MSMEs with growth capital
Business Standard

Need to fastrack clearance of patents filed by govt-related bodies: Goyal

The minister for Textiles instructed that the quarterly engagement of TRAs with the ministry be institutionalised

Topics
Piyush Goyal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal (Photo: Bloomberg)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has directed officials to fastrack the clearance of patents filed by government-related bodies in a time-bound manner.

Goyal also asked them to explore the possibilities of merging Textile Research Associations (TRAs) or fostering partnerships among TRAs engaged in similar kinds of research to bring synergy among these bodies.

The minister for Textiles instructed that the quarterly engagement of TRAs with the ministry be institutionalised.

We must encourage startups and young scientists in the niche areas like technical textiles, Goyal said during a review meeting of TRAs on Thursday.

He asked textile research associations to submit proposals to the ministry for any support they require to reach world-class levels of state-of-the-art labs, and modern machinery, amongst others.

The Bureau of Indian Standards could provide necessary support in modernising the labs of TRAs, he added.

"In consonance with the vision to foster innovation and drive science-centric sustainable growth, Goyal suggested to create a special fund to increase the number of scientists in TRAs," the textile ministry said.

The minister also said that for medical textiles the research is incomplete without clinical trials. Therefore, costs associated with clinical trials may also be taken into account while recommending future projects in technical textiles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Piyush Goyal

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 17:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.