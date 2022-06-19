JUST IN

Business Standard

IRDAI mulls linking insurance frauds with individuals' credit score

A poor credit score may deprive a person of benefits such as loans and credit cards, and deter him from indulging in insurance frauds.

Insurance | IRDAI

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 
Insurance, Irdai
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is considering a proposal to make insurance frauds a parameter for calculating credit scores, in order to put a lid on the increasing number of scams.

First Published: Sun, June 19 2022. 19:14 IST

