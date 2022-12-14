JUST IN
Business Standard

Israel to consider cooperation in agriculture, tourism sectors with Kerala

Israel has expressed willingness to consider cooperation with Kerala in the sectors of agriculture and tourism

Topics
Kerala | India Israel ties | Agriculture

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala's CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Israel has expressed willingness to consider cooperation with Kerala in the sectors of agriculture and tourism.

Consul General of Israel to South India, Tammy Ben Haim informed Chief Minister Pinarayi that they would favourably consider the possibilities of cooperation.

The meeting was held at the chief minister's office here on Tuesday, an official statement said.

Haim assured that she would discuss with the Ministry of Tourism in Israel to see how the cooperation in the tourism sector can be taken forward.

The Consul General also assured to continue the official level talks in connection with the signing of MoU with Israel companies for the development of the value-added farm products.

The CM welcomed the Consul General's assurance of cooperation, it said.

During the meeting, Vijayan also recalled the long-standing relationship with Israel and mentioned the Synagogue in Kochi, a symbol of early Jewish settlement in the southern state, the statement added.

In a tweet, Haim said, "It was such an honor to conclude our visit to beautiful #Kerala with a meeting with the Honorable @CMOKerala Shri Pinarayi Vijayan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 10:30 IST

`
