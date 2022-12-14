JUST IN
ADB cuts developing Asia's GDP outlook for 2023 amid global growth concerns
India and UK look to fast-track free trade agreement negotiations
India's poultry industry seeks corn export curb to calm local prices
Skewing the mustard field: The Yellow Revolution's revival needed
CBDT exempts NR taxpayers from mandatory Form 10F e-filing for now
Kerala passes Bill to remove Guv as Chancellor, but its fate uncertain
India imports 4.61 mn tonnes of urea in April-November this fiscal
Over 4 million consumers apply for Delhi govt's electricity scheme subsidy
Govt receives Rs 60.46 crore tax from TDS on virtual digital assets
Centre looks to close Chabahar port negotiations by end of FY23
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
ADB cuts developing Asia's GDP outlook for 2023 amid global growth concerns
Business Standard

Top Headlines: Tax levy on SUVs, tighter service norms for telcos, and more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
Top 10 headlines | SUVs | UPI transactions

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Telecom
Photo: Shutterstock

Competition (Amendment) Bill: Panel wants annual review of deal valuations

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has called for a series of clarifications and changes in the proposed Competition (Amendment) Bill 2022. From specifying the method of calculating deal value of transactions and allowing cartels to access settlement mechanisms as a “pragmatic recourse” to introducing effects-based analysis for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and director general before ascertaining anti-competitive behaviour, the panel has sought more predictability and certainty in the proposed legislation. Read More

GST Council's fitment panel clarifies tax levy on SUVs, UPI transactions

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s fitment panel has said sports utility vehicles (SUVs) are subject to a 22 per cent compensation cess if they fulfil certain conditions. Also, the panel, which comprises revenue officials of the Centre and the states, has said incentives to banks for promoting RuPay/BHIM-UPI transactions are “not taxable”. Read More

India, UK look to fast-track free trade agreement negotiations

India and the United Kingdom (UK) have decided to iron out the differences while keeping both nations’ sensitivities in mind, and agreed to conclude the negotiations towards a free trade agreement (FTA) at the earliest. UK Secretary of State for International Trade Kemi Badenoch met her Indian counterpart, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday as both nations started their sixth round of FTA negotiations in the national capital after a hiatus of more than four months. Read More

Tighter quality of service norms for telecom service providers on the cards

The government is preparing the ground for much tighter quality of service (QoS) norms for telecom service providers (TSPs). The department of telecommunications (DoT) will soon send a consultation paper to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on the matter with a higher number of QoS parameters, officials said. Read More

Paytm board okays share buyback worth Rs 850 crore at Rs 810 per share

The board of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, on Tuesday, allowed buyback of shares worth Rs 850 crore. The company would undertake the buyback exercise at a maximum price of Rs 810 per share, nearly a 50 per cent premium to Tuesday’s closing price. Assuming a full buyback of Rs 850 crore and applicable buyback taxes, the total outlay would be in excess of approximately Rs 1,048 crore. Read More

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Top 10 headlines

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 07:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.