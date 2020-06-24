ITR deadline for FY19 extended till July 31, PAN-Aadhaar till March 2021

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing (ITR) for the 2018-19 fiscal by a month till July 31, 2020.

The Centre has also extended the time limit for linking biometric Aadhaar with PAN till March 31, 2021.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) through a notification also extended the time limit for making various investments for claiming deductions under the I-T Act for the 2019-20 fiscal by a month till July 31, 2020.

The due date for filing ITR for FY2019-20 has already been extended till November 30, 2020.