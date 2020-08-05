JUST IN
July services activity shrinks for fourth month in a row; PMI at 34.2
Business Standard

ITR scrutiny fell to 0.25% in AY 2018-19 to enable better services: FinMin

State-wise data also the number of returns filed during AY 2018-19 has gone up compared to AY 2017-18.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The ministry, however, did not give the absolute number of cases picked up for scrutiny during these years.

Income tax returns picked up for scrutiny has reduced to 0.25 per cent of the total ITRs filed in assessment year (AY) 2018-19, from 0.55 per cent in AY 2017-18, the Finance Ministry has said.

IT Dept is changing-from just enforcement to facilitating better taxpayer services. In continuation of the same, the no. of cases selected for scrutiny has reduced drastically over the years, the ministry said in a tweet late on Tuesday.

Official data released showed the number of income tax scrutiny cases was 0.71 per cent in AY 2015-16, 0.40 per cent in AY 2016-17, 0.55 per cent in AY 2017-18 and 0.25 per cent in AY 2018-19.

State-wise data also showed while the scrutiny as percentage of income tax returns (ITRs) filed has come down, the number of returns filed during AY 2018-19 has gone up compared to AY 2017-18.

Scrutiny cases in Odisha reduced to 0.12 per cent in AY 2018-19, from 0.37 per cent in the year before. Similarly, for Punjab, it came down from 0.40 per cent to 0.14 per cent in AY 2018-19.

As many as 1.2 million ITRs were filed in Odisha in AY 2018-19, against 831,000 in AY 2017-18.

In Punjab, 2.75 million ITRs were filed in AY 2018-19, up from 23.44 lakh filed in 2017-18.

In West Bengal 3.89 million ITRs were filed in AY 2018-19, while cases picked up for scrutiny was 0.25 per cent. This compares to 3.36 million ITRs filed and 0.59 per cent scrutiny cases in 2017-18.
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 13:56 IST

