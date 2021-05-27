Govt approves appointment of B V R Subrahmanyam as Commerce Secy from July

-
ALSO READ
UPSC declares results of civil services main exam 2020
India does not agree with USTR's report on e-commerce tax: Commerce Secy
Ajay Seth takes over as new economic affairs secy, replaces Tarun Bajaj
Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra set to become the next CEC
Industry body IPMA seeks govt intervention to regulate rising steel prices
-
J&K Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam, was on Thursday posted as OSD in the Union Commerce Ministry and will succeed Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan on his retirement next month-end.
An order issued by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said: "The appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of B.V.R. Subrahmanyam IAS (CG; 87), Chief Secretary Jammu & Kashmir as officer on special duty in the Department of Commerce.
"The ACC has also approved his appointment as Secretary, Department of Commerce upon superannuation of Anup Wadhawan, IAS (UK; 85), Secretary Department of commerce on 30-06-2021."
With the shifting of Subrahmanyam from J&K, three seniormost IAS officers -- Pradip Kumar Tripathi, Sudhanshu Panday and Arun Kumar Mehta -- are front runners for the Chief Secretary's post here.
Tripathi and Panday are posted in the Centre, as Secretaries, Steel and Food and Public Distribution, respectively.
Mehta has also been elevated to the rank of Secretary and is presently posted as Financial Commissioner (Finance Department) in J&K.
Sources say Mehta is widely favoured for the top job as his honesty, integrity and grasp of administrative matters is unmatched.
"He is least talk, maximum delivery kind of a civil servant," a source at the Centre said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU