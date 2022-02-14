Jan retail inflation likely rose to 6%, but no cause for panic: RBI Guv

-
ALSO READ
What does Shaktikanta Das' reappointment mean for markets?
Shaktikanta Das 2.0: Lifting the skills of RBI staff to be the real legacy
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
-
Reserve Bank of India is committed to its inflation mandate and the likely uptick in January inflation towards the upper end of its target band should not create any panic, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.
"Today's inflation print is expected to be around 6%. So that should not surprise or create any alarm, because we have taken that into consideration," Das said.
"There's a sort of major delicate balance between inflation and growth and the Reserve Bank is fully aware of its commitment to inflation," he added.
Das made the comments after a meeting with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the central bank's board in a customary post-budget meeting.
India's retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.0% in January, driven by higher consumer goods and telecom prices along with a comparatively low rate a year ago, a Reuters poll found.
Das reiterated that the inflation trajectory in India was on a downward slope since October and despite global crude oil prices having spiked in recent weeks the central bank had taken into account all scenarios.
Last week, the RBI's monetary policy committee kept rates and its stance unchanged to ensure a broad-based recovery and projected retail inflation to ease to 4.5% in the next fiscal year.
Das also said the Reserve Bank of India is working on the borrowing programme for the next fiscal year, while the country's inclusion in global bond indexes is also a work in progress.
The government is scheduled to borrow as much as 14.95 trillion rupees from the market next fiscal year, with traders hoping the RBI will step in to help the market absorb the supplies, by announcing open market bond purchases or other steps.
Das said the government's decision to sell sovereign green bonds will also help widen the foreign investor base.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU