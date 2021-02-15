Japan eager to assist in skill enhancing, infra projects in Assam: Envoy

-
ALSO READ
Massive lags, cost overruns and a tale of India's plagued infra projects
US body announces $54 mn investment in India to support infra projects
412 infra projects worth Rs 150 cr each show cost overruns of Rs 4.11 trn
PSP Projects soars 12% on additional work order worth Rs 236 crore
Best of BS Opinion: Street signs for 2021, infra projects, and more
-
Japanese Ambassador to India
Satoshi Suzuki said on Monday that his country is looking forward to assist in projects related to enhancing skills and infrastructure in Assam.
For India, the development of North East is indispensable and the country is mobilising all the abundantly available resources in the region, including Assam, the envoy said.
"Abundant human and natural resources, as well as rich cultural diversity of Assam needs to be tapped to their full potential," he said at an international convention on Act East Policy and Indo-Japan Cooperation with special focus on Assam.
Japan takes a "panoramic view in its diplomacy and this vision is free, open and inclusive at its centre. India's North East, including Assam, plays an important role in this vision", he said.
The envoy, who began his speech in Assamese saying how delighted he was to be in the state and ended it with 'Joi Aai Asom' (Hail Mother Assam), highlighted the various similarities between Japan and Assam and there can be a collaboration between the two to boost their mutual interests.
He said that connecting India's eastern border with South East Asia and the Bay of Bengal makes sense both economically and strategically.
Japan is already supporting several connectivity projects in the region which will reduce travelling time and improve connectivity among Bhutan, India and Bangladesh.
Referring to the Guwahati Water Supply Project assisted by the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA), Suzuki said that he was very impressed with the progress of the project and clean drinking water would soon be supplied to households in the city.
On the Guwahati sewerage project, he said that this will not only support a more convenient life but also ensure better healthcare and sanitation.
"Due to the COVID-19 situation, healthcare and sanitation has assumed great importance and Japan will support these endeavours", he said.
Japan is also committed to human resource development and has collaboration with IIT, Guwahati which will create new eco-system of entrepreneurs in Assam.
Acquiring and enhancing skill development through internships and training programmes will also help the youths of Assam, he said.
The envoy said that his country was also willing to partner with Assam to train its human resources to enable them to avail job opportunities in Japan.
"Abundant natural resources as well as skilled capital will connect the youths with new businesses and will also make them globally competitive," Suzuki added.
He also thanked India for its long good and friendly relations with Japan and said that his country would not have been in a position to get out of the ashes of the destructions caused by the Second World War without help from India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU