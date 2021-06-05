JNPT's container cargo traffic rises 65.38% in May at 454,385 TEUs

traffic at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) recorded a 65.38 per cent growth in May at 4,54,385 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) over 2,74,755 TEUs in the same month last year.

Also, the rail operations at the port handled 86,452 TEUs of inland container depot (ICD) traffic, from 551 rakes during the previous month, clocking a rail-coefficient of 19.03 per cent, said in a statement.

The port has witnessed a steady surge in cargo handling despite the various challenges faced during the past few months, it said, adding in May 2021, the port implemented a host of measures to make the business efficient, economical and opportune for the EXIM community.

Also during the month, the port in its fight against COVID-19, successfully executed the handling of 327.632 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen and medical accessories, it said.

The port has been ensuring the movement of vessels carrying oxygen remains unhindered and is giving utmost priority to such consignments, said, adding a total of 278.272 MT liquid oxygen and 49.36 MT Medical accessories have been handled at the port for distribution to hospitals for COVID treatment.

Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, said, "We maintained our good performance in May 2021 and will continue to contribute towards the endeavour to battle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic affecting the country."



JNPT will continue to extend utmost priority in the handling of oxygen containers and other medical accessories helping the country to overcome this crisis, he added.

