Karnataka appellate authority rules 18% GST on whole wheat 'parota' is void

-
ALSO READ
Frozen, packaged, branded parota not eaten by poor; Govt justifies 18% GST
Conflicting rulings at state level fuel call for setting up centralised AAR
Honest, thorough reappraisal of GST long overdue
Executive director is employee, not liable to pay GST: Karnataka AAR
States to bear interest burden for borrowing Rs 2.35 trn shortfall in GST
-
The Karnataka Appellate Authority of Advance Ruling (AAAR) has given a ruling that the 18 per cent Good and Services Tax (GST) applicable on whole wheat parantha or parota (fried flat bread) and Malabar Parota is void ab initio.
The authority was approached by ID Fresh Food (India) Pvt. Ltd, a food products company involved in the preparation and supply of a wide range of ready to cook, fresh foods including idli and dosa batter, parotas, chapattis.
The Karnataka appellate authority consisting of Judicial Member, D.P. Nagendra Kumar and Accountant Member, M.S. Srikar said that the ruling given by AAR wherein 18 per cent GST applicable on whole wheat parota and malabar parota is void ab initio on the grounds that it was vitiated by the process of suppression of material facts.
The AAAR, however, did not give a ruling on the issue whether the preparation of whole wheat parota and Malabar parota be classified under Chapter heading 1905, attracting GST at the rate of 5 per cent as the matter is pending in the proceedings.
The appellant contended that the parota is in ready to cook conditions. The parotas have a shelf life ranging from 3-7 days.
The contention was that these products are not frozen products but only needs to be refrigerated to retain its freshness for a shelf life of 7 days.
The company approached the AAR seeking a ruling on the issue of whether the preparation of whole wheat parota and Malabar parota be classified under Chapter heading 1905, attracting GST at the rate of 5 per cent.
The AAR had in its order ruled that the product parota is classified under Chapter Heading 2106 and is not covered entry No. 994 of Schedule I, so 18 per cent of Goods and Service Tax is applicable.
The Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR, Karnataka) had pronounced a ruling that parantha (frozen / packaged) is different from plain roti and as such shall attract a higher rate of GST, i.e., 18 per cent instead of 5 per cent applicable to roti.
--IANS
san/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU