Karnataka Budget: CM proposes doing away with govt control over temples

-
ALSO READ
Centre contemplating to evacuate students from Kyiv via land routes: Bommai
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
Karnataka Bitcoin scam blew up as Oppn didn't probe when in power: Bommai
Karnataka Budget: No hike in taxes, Rs 1,000 crore for Mekedatu project
United States condemns attacks on Hindu temples, businesses in Bangladesh
-
In his maiden budget for 2022-23 presented on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai proposed for doing away with government control on temples in the state by giving autonomy to those coming under the purview of Endowment department.
He had first indicated about bringing in a law aimed at 'freeing' Hindu temples from state control, while addressing the BJP state executive meeting in December last year.
"There is a long pending demand to do away with the government control on the temples. By considering these demands of devotees, autonomy will be given to temples coming under the purview of the Endowment department. Necessary legal action will be taken to delegate the discretion of developmental works to the temples," Bommai said in his budget speech.
A total of 34,563 temples in the state come under Muzrai (Endowment) department, and they have been categorised as grade A, B and C, based on their revenue generation.
A total of 207 temples with annual revenue above Rs 25 lakh come under category A, 139 temples between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh come under category B, and 34,217 temples with less than Rs 5 lakh annual revenue under category C.
In his budget speech, Bommai said the Tastik (compensation for land vested with the government) amount will be increased from Rs 48,000 to Rs 60,000 to help out the Archakaru, Agamikaru (priests) and employees of endowment temples.
He also said the 'Integrated Temple Management System' software will be implemented to provide various services of the temple online.
The Chief Minister said a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per person will be provided by the government to 30,000 pilgrims undertaking 'Kaashi Yatre' from Karnataka.
To facilitate tours to pilgrimage centres at a lower cost, the 'Pavitra Yatra' programme will be implemented through Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC).
For the benefit of pilgrims of Karnataka, a Yatri Nivas complex is proposed to be constructed in Srishaila, a famous pilgrimage centre situated in Andhra Pradesh. The construction will be done in two phases at a cost of Rs 85 crore, he said, adding that for the work related to the first phase, Rs 45 crores will be allotted.
Bommai, in his budget speech, also said the state government would provide assistance to Mutts and organisations providing contribution in the fields of education, health and social service.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU