Delhi govt extends liquor licenses under new policy for two months

-
ALSO READ
New excise policy: Delhi govt seeks applications for serving liquor
Global liquor makers hail Maharashtra govt's move to cut excise duty
Delhi excise dept orders liquor shops to stop offering discounts
Liquor rebate: Can't foster drunkenness with discounts, Delhi govt tells HC
Swanky liquor shops opening in Delhi from today under new excise regime
-
The Delhi government's excise department has extended the licenses of liquor wholesalers and establishments such as bars and restaurants under a new policy for two months, in view of disruption caused by the third Covid wave and subsequent lockdown.
In two separate orders, the department stated that the licensees under different categories can pay a pro rata fee for the extended period.
Under the new excise policy, licenses were issued for different categories of wholesale and retail liquor sale for the financial year 2021-22. The licenses required renewal after end of the fiscal on March 31.
"It has been decided by the competent authority to extend the excise policy 2021-22 for a period of two months up to May 31, 2022 for all existing L-15, L-16, L-17, L-19, L-20, L-21, L-28 and L-38 on payment of pro rata license fee on or before March 15...," the department said in its orders.
Liquor stores as well as bars and restaurants serving alcohol were forced to shut down due to the Covid third wave in Delhi, and restrictions imposed around mid-January.
As the situation improved, liquor stores were opened, while bars and restaurants resumed operations with half seating capacity.
"The extension will help licensees to recover their losses due to impact on their business by Covid and restrictions imposed due to it," an excise department official said.
The new excise policy of the Delhi government kicked in November last year with the opening of retail liquor vends. Under the new policy, the government has issued 849 licences for liquor stores across the city.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU