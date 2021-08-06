Kharif acreage improves further but heavy downpour a cause for concern

The area covered under kharif crops further improved during the week ended August 6, as the southwest monsoon continued its good run over the Central, West and Northern parts of the country. Between last week and this week, the short fall in kharif acreage has narrowed from 4.71 per cent (as on July 30) to 2.36 per cent (as on August 8).

However, as compared to the normal acreage (which is the average area covered during the same period in the last five years), the sowing of kharif crops was almost 15 per cent down as on the week ended August 8. The relentless monsoon now is ...