Kuwait extends oil supply deal for Indian refiners to March: Report

-
ALSO READ
Festival demand spurs India's gasoil consumption to above pre-Covid levels
India's Petronet aims to extend long-term LNG buy deal with Qatar
India overhauls petroleum reserve policy to boost private interest: Report
India may need additional 2 mn bpd refining capacity by 2030: IOC chair
Fire erupts at Kuwait's major oil refinery; no casualties reported
-
By Nidhi Verma and Florence Tan
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Kuwait has extended oil supply contracts for Indian refiners by three months to March 2022 due to a delay in the commissioning of its 615,000 barrel-per-day Al-Zour refinery, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
This year, Kuwait had shortened an annual oil supply deal with Indian refiners to 9 months ending in December.
Kuwait Petroleum Corp has told buyers in India that their contracts would be extended to March 2022, sources said.
The sources did not elaborate on when the new Kuwaiti refinery would begin operating. KPC did not respond to a request for comment.
India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, imported about 382,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil from Kuwait in November, the highest since March 2015, trade data showed.
From March to November 2021, India's imports of oil from Kuwait rose by about 45% to 253,000 bpd compared with the same period a year ago, the data showed.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU