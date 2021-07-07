Leasing of warehousing space slumps 23% across 8 cities in FY'21

-
ALSO READ
India seen contributing 15% of global growth by fiscal year 2026
G20 to show united front on support for global economic recovery
India can be key player in global supply chain, says Indra Nooyi
No recovery in global jobs market from pandemic until at least 2023: ILO
India's economic recovery to cut bank stress, but Covid hit to be felt: S&P
-
Leasing of warehousing space fell 23 per cent to 31.7 million square feet across eight major cities on an year-on-year basis in the last financial year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Knight Frank India.
Ahmedabad and Pune witnessed a fall of 42 per cent in leasing of warehousing spaces while Chennai was the only city that recorded a growth of 4 per cent, the property consultant said on Wednesday.
"In FY 2021, the warehousing transactions in the top 8 Indian cities registered a decline of 23 per cent year-on-year to 31.7 million sq ft. This decline can be attributed to the disruption caused by the pandemic and the associated lockdowns that brought economic activity to a near halt and adversely impacted occupier decisions," Knight Frank India said.
Leasing of warehousing space fell by a maximum of 42 per cent in Ahmedabad and Pune during the last fiscal at 3 million sq ft and 2.8 million sq ft, respectively.
The Delhi-NCR market saw a 20 per cent fall in warehousing leasing to 6.9 million sq ft during the 2020-21 fiscal while Mumbai witnessed a 23 per cent decline to 5.8 million sq ft.
In Bengaluru, the warehousing demand remained stable at 4.3 million sq ft.
Leasing fell 22 per cent in Kolkata to 3.1 million sq ft last fiscal year while Hyderabad saw a 30 per cent fall in demand to 2.4 million sq ft.
However, Chennai witnessed a 4 per cent rise in leasing of warehousing space to 3.5 million sq ft in the last fiscal that ended on March 31, 2021 compared with the previous year.
"The past five quarters have been nothing short of a roller coaster ride as successive infection waves adversely impacted human life. During this period, most commercial real estate asset classes have been impacted by the headwinds, including the Indian warehousing sector," Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal said.
However, the inherent strength of the Indian economy, strong domestic consumer base and some unique opportunities arising out of the pandemic have mitigated the impact on the warehousing sector, he added.
He noted that the supply chain disruptions from the pandemic have intensified the need for more institutional players in the warehousing segment which will ensure institutionalisation of the warehouse space, leading to greater participation from the big developers.
"In the short run, occupier activities will be dictated by the intensity of the pandemic. However, in the long-term perspective, the sector should gain momentum aligning itself to India's economy development trajectory," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU