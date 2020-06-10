Liquor becomes cheaper in Delhi as govt scraps 70% Special Corona Fee

JUST IN
Apparel Export Promotion Council plans to sell masks & PPEs through Amazon
On May 5, the government imposed a "special corona fee" set at 70 per cent of the maximum retail price.

The Delhi government on Monday withdrew Special Corona Fee levied at 70 per cent of maximum retail price on all categories of liquor, with effect from June 10, an official said.

However, the government has hiked the Value Added Tax (VAT) to 25 per cent on all categories of liquor with effect from June 10.


"The Delhi government has withdrawn the Special Corona Fee levied at 70 per cent of maximum retail price on all categories of liquor, with effect from June 10. Further, VAT increased from existing 20 per cent to 25 per cent on all categories of liquor sold in the jurisdiction of Delhi with effect from 10 June," said official.

First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 09:24 IST

