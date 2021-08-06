- US body hails Indian govt's move to withdraw retrospective tax law
Live updates RBI monetary policy: Interest rates expected to stay unchanged
Live updates: Monetary policy committee's commentary on inflation awaited; RBI governor Shaktikanta Das to give statement.
RBI monetary policy 2021 Live updates: The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee is likely on Friday to leave interest rates untouched for a seventh straight meeting, as its focus remains more on fixing the economy than on controlling price pressures.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, till now, has maintained that growth is the main challenge and that inflation, while sticky, is only a “transitory hump.” All 15 economists and bond market participants surveyed by Business Standard on Monday expected the committee not to change its rates or stance.
Also Watch: Here's what you can expect from RBI's Monetary Policy
Here are live updates on the monetary policy 2021 committee’s decisions.
