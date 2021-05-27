India's economic activity slows down in April as states impose lockdowns

-
ALSO READ
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: FY21 GDP contraction outlook revised to 7.5%
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
RBI Monetary Policy: Rate sensitive sectors may have been disappointed
-
India’s economic activity showed signs of beginning to cool off in April as several states resorted to lockdowns to control a deadly second wave of the coronavirus.
Although the three-month weighted average scores of eight indicators tracked by Bloomberg News showed the pace of activity was unchanged from March, the single month reading pointed to weakness setting in.
Even more recent data from this month confirmed the softening trend in activity. A basket of high-frequency, alternative and market indicators such as retail activity and road congestion pointed to weakness in the week to May 16, Abhishek Gupta, India economist at Bloomberg Economics, said in a report.
The growing economic pain may render next week’s gross domestic product numbers a sideshow. Data on Monday will probably show the economy grew near about 1% from a year earlier in the March quarter, and faster than the 0.4% expansion in the prior three months, before India became the global hotspot for virus infections.
Business Activity
Activity in India’s dominant services sector moderated for a second straight month in April. The IHS Markit India Services PMI eased to 54 from 54.6, with a reading above 50 signaling growth. A similar survey for the manufacturing sector showed expansion picking up just a tad.
At the same time, input costs have been rising with implications for headline inflation. That is likely to come up for discussion at next week’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting to decide interest rates.
Exports
Exports soared in April, mainly because of a low base the year earlier when a nationwide lockdown crippled economic activity. Shipments jumped 196%, while imports increased 167% year-on-year. Sequentially though, both measures moderated.
Consumer Activity
Google mobility indicators exhibited a dip across all major cities in April as compared to the baseline. E-way bills -- an indicator of domestic trade -- recorded double digit contraction at 17.5% month-on-month in April -- and possibly pointing to a moderation in goods and services tax collections.
Most passenger vehicle manufacturers reported a month-on-month dip in April, reflecting subdued demand. Dispatches of two wheelers contracted by double-digits, mirroring frail rural demand. Tractor sales weakened amid supply chain constraints and dwindling footfalls at dealerships.
Bank credit grew 5.7% in April from a year earlier, picking up from 5.6% expansion seen in March, central bank data showed. Liquidity conditions stayed comfortable, with the banking system in surplus.
Industrial Activity
Industrial production expanded, jumping 22.4% in March from a year earlier, mainly because of a favorable base. But numbers for April are likely at risk from activity curbs because of state-level lockdowns.
Output at infrastructure industries, which makes up 40% of the industrial production index, expanded 6.8% in March from a year ago. Both data are published with a one-month lag.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU