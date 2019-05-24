Lucky number? For petrol price in Delhi, it's Modi 71.4, not just 2.0

Call it a coincidence or Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lucky number but his second electoral victory could well be “Modi 71.4” instead of just “Modi 2.0”. At a time when the Lok Sabha election results turned out to be a repeat of 2014, petrol prices too have gone on rewind mode.

When the BJP won in May 2014, the price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 71.4 a litre and it touched the same level on Friday. On the other hand, the price of diesel was seen up at Rs 66.45 a litre on Friday, compared to Rs 56.71 a litre during the same time in 2014. When the BJP ...