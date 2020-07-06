M K Saggar to take over as ED in charge of RBI's monetary policy dept

-
M K Saggar will take over as the executive director (ED) in charge of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy department, after the retirement of Janak Raj, the central bank said in a statement.
This will also mean that Saggar will be included the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) as an internal RBI member.
The central bank has 12 executive directors, including Sudha Balakrishnan, RBI’s Chief Financial Officer, appointed for the first time in May 2018.
