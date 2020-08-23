JUST IN
Madhya Pradesh: Deadline to pay PM crop insurance premium extended

In a relief for farmers, the Madhya Pradesh government has extended the last date of paying the premium for the Prime Minister's Crops Insurance Scheme to August 31

In a relief for farmers, the

Madhya Pradesh government has extended the last date of paying the premium for the Prime Minister's Crops Insurance Scheme to August 31 in view of the COVID-19 situation, state Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said on Sunday.

The earlier deadline for the premium payment was August 17, Patel told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 23 2020. 22:09 IST

