Madhya Pradesh: Deadline to pay PM crop insurance premium extended

In a relief for farmers, the
Madhya Pradesh government has extended the last date of paying the premium for the Prime Minister's Crops Insurance Scheme to August 31 in view of the COVID-19 situation, state Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said on Sunday.
The earlier deadline for the premium payment was August 17, Patel told reporters.
