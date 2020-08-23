JUST IN
Little known Megha Engineering beats the Goliaths of the infra space

Its revenues nearly quadrupled in five years to Rs 20,300 cr in FY19, while its net profit jumped 6x to about Rs 2,800 cr, making it India's largest construction and engineering firm after L&T

Jyoti Mukul & Krishna Kant  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

When Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) announced last week that it has bagged the Rs 4,509.5 crore tunneling contract for the prestigious Zojila project in Jammu & Kashmir, not much was known about the company. It has, however, become one of the fastest growing and most successful infrastructure and EPC (government-funded contract) companies in the country in recent times.

The company's revenues have nearly quadrupled in the past five years from Rs 5,200 crore in FY14 to Rs 20,300 crore in FY19. During the same period, its net profit jumped nearly 6x to ...

First Published: Sun, August 23 2020. 17:46 IST

