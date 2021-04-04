Maharashtra govt approves Rs 231 crore for assistance to tribal families

-
The Maharashtra government has
approved a sum of Rs 231 crore for disbursal to tribal families in the state under its 'Khavti' grant scheme.
The tribal development department issued a government resolution (GR) to this effect on March 26.
In view of the problems arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state cabinet in August last year decided to provide an assistance of Rs 4,000 to families under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category in the state, as per the GR.
On March 26 this year, the government approved the disbursal of Rs 2,000 to such families through direct cash transfer into their bank accounts, it said.
Former MLA Vivek Pandit, who heads a government committee on tribal welfare, told reporters here on Saturday that they are hopeful the assistance would reach the eligible beneficiaries.
