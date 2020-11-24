Maharashtra govt brings out uniform development control rules

-
ALSO READ
Come to office once a week or face pay cut: Maharashtra to govt employees
Maharashtra govt to procure 10,000 vials of Remdesivir to treat Covid-19
Maharashtra govt signs Rs 16,000-crore investment pacts with 12 firms
Explained: Maharashtra's political crisis while tackling coronavirus
Maharashtra govt cuts stamp duty, other levies for realty transactions
-
In a move that is expected to help avoid misinterpretation of real estate construction laws by different authorities, the Maharashtra government has brought out unified development control rules for the entire state, except Mumbai and some neighbouring areas.
Areas like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Nagpur, Solapur and Kolhapur would come under the ambit of the new rules, urban development department of the state government said in a notification.
The new norm is likely to bring uniformity in width of roads, size of rooms, etc. Height of buildings would, however, vary depending on the plot size and its floor space index (FSI) potential.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU