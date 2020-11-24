Maharashtra govt brings out uniform development control rules

In a move that is expected to help avoid misinterpretation of construction laws by different authorities, the government has brought out unified development control rules for the entire state, except Mumbai and some neighbouring areas.



Areas like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Nagpur, Solapur and Kolhapur would come under the ambit of the new rules, urban development department of the state government said in a notification.



The new norm is likely to bring uniformity in width of roads, size of rooms, etc. Height of buildings would, however, vary depending on the plot size and its floor space index (FSI) potential.