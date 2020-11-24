JUST IN
Finance Secy, CBIC head discuss measures to check GST evasion, revenue leak
Maharashtra govt brings out uniform development control rules

The new norm is likely to bring uniformity in width of roads, size of rooms, etc. Height of buildings would, however, vary depending on the plot size and its FSI potential

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The new norm is likely to bring uniformity in width of roads, size of rooms, etc. Height of buildings would, however, vary depending on the plot size and its floor space index (FSI) potential

In a move that is expected to help avoid misinterpretation of real estate construction laws by different authorities, the Maharashtra government has brought out unified development control rules for the entire state, except Mumbai and some neighbouring areas.

Areas like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Nagpur, Solapur and Kolhapur would come under the ambit of the new rules, urban development department of the state government said in a notification.

The new norm is likely to bring uniformity in width of roads, size of rooms, etc. Height of buildings would, however, vary depending on the plot size and its floor space index (FSI) potential.

First Published: Tue, November 24 2020. 20:37 IST

