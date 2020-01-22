Major ports in India are turning efficient by digitising their operations

Mediterranean Shipping Company, a Geneva-based container shipping firm, has been operating in Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Mumbai for quite some time. But whereas earlier, it had to grapple with congestion and slow processes, today, the company says, the port has been transformed into a smart and efficient shipping hub.

And this has been possible owing to the adoption of digital technologies, which has fast-tracked the entire container handling process. The port gates are not as congested as they used to be, thanks to the RFID (radio frequency identification) based terminal gate ...