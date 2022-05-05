Medium-term credit growth set for headwinds, predicts India Ratings

-
ALSO READ
Dec retail inflation rises to 6-month high of 5.59%; Nov IIP growth at 1.4%
Factory output decelerates in November, retail inflation spikes in December
India's retail inflation rises to 6.95% in March; IIP remains muted
What is credit score & why is it important?
India's retail inflation accelerates to 6.01% in January, hits 7-month high
-
Inflation, supply chain disruptions and a weak consumption demand could upset the revival in credit growth in the medium term, according to India Ratings.
The reversal of the interest rate cycle--marked by the Reserve Bank of India’s 40 basis points increase in policy repo rate--would weigh down credit growth as borrowings become costlier. India Ra, based on the feedback from rated issuers, projected that capex revival could get delayed as companies await clarity on the macroeconomic front. Furthermore, the war in Ukraine has raised concerns on the continuation of the pace of exports.
However, banking system credit growth has shown a significant pick-up in the early part of FY23. The credit growth was 11.2 per cent year on year (YoY) as on April 08, 2022 compared to 5.3 per cent (YoY) in the same period in April 2021, and highest since July 2019.
India Ratings said in the near term credit growth will come from industries and service sector, even as growth in the agriculture segment remains stable and muted in the retail segment.
A continuing working capital demand from companies, driven by high commodity prices and the beginning of a shift back to the banking system from the bond markets amid rising interest rates are expected to keep the credit growth drivers in place.
The sectors which are likely to continue to perform well include power, metals, cement, chemicals and textiles, while the sectors that are likely to be under pressure include telecom, pharma, and commercial real estate.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU