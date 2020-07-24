Missed call to free call: The 25-year journey of India's telecom industry

THE ROAD TO MOBILE REVOLUTION 1994: NTP allows pvt players in telecom, introduces mobile services. Licences given to firms in four metros 1999: NTP shifts mobile players from fixed licence fee to a revenue-sharing regime 2001: WLL-CDMA allowed 2002: Tariff comes under forbearance.

BSNL launches mobile services and Reliance Infocomm CDMA 2004: 'Calling-party pays' regime adopted 2006: FDI limit hiked from 49% to 74% 2008: ADC abolished. CDMA players awarded GSM ...