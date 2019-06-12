Modi 2.0: Finance Ministry may have bigger say in disinvestment

The Narendra Modi-led government is planning a change in the strategy for strategic disinvestments. The proposal is to let the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in the finance ministry play a key role in designing and leading the transactions instead of the administrative ministry concerned.

The change is being considered as in its first term the National Democratic Alliance government had been less than successful in strategic sale of public sector units (PSUs) — be it Air India or IDBI Bank. Senior government sources said this could help the ...