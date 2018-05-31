Modi govt launches new website to highlight 4-year achievements

Digital India has been the signature campaign of the led-NDA regime and when it comes to highlighting achievements of the past four years, the government has chosen the digital route to reach out to the citizens. A 48months.mygov.in has been created and lists out achievements and milestones across various sectors. It gives a complete view of the government functioning in the last 48 months.

The new portal is being publicised across websites of all the ministries. Usually, Press Information Bureau (PIB) organises conferences to list out the achievements of various ministries but this time, no minister has briefed the media in Delhi. To highlight the work of four years, a few invites including that of the telecom ministry and power ministries, were sent out for a media briefing but were later withdrawn.

Instead, the government machinery, including ministers and officials, are using the social media to spread awareness about achievements in the last 48 months. Many Union ministers, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Rajnath Singh, are heading out of Delhi to hold meetings. Prasad met a gathering of intellectuals in Varanasi whereas Singh addressed a press conference in Lucknow.

The portal 48months.mygov.in is aesthetically designed highlighting the impact of various schemes and initiatives of the government. A section named “Performance Dashboard” on the portal lists out the number of beneficiaries of the initiatives undertaken by the government. According to the information, till May 29, there were 316.70 million beneficiaries under the Jan Dhan Yojana and 135.34 million people have enrolled under Suraksha yojana. Also, 115,978 gram panchayats have been connected by optic fibre cable and 371,419 villages have become open defecation free.

According to the portal, 129 million people benefitted from the Mudra scheme, while close to 39 million citizens received LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana and 171,393 kms of road construction has taken place since 2013-14. It says there was no un-electrified village in the country and 10 million houses were constructed under the PM Awas Yojana.

The portal also has infographics and videos of beneficiaries of various schemes. It also has an interactive section “Governance Quiz”, wherein the government is seeking to know about the impact of various schemes from the citizens.

“What has the government done for citizens like you? What is the progress across various sectors? What is the impact of various governance initiatives? Take this informative & interactive quiz to get acquainted to the transformation led by the government in the last 48 months,” the quiz seeks to know.