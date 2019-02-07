Modi says formal, informal sectors creating jobs after employment criticism

The country's informal and formal economies are creating jobs, said Prime Minister on Thursday, rejecting criticism that he has failed to create employment — a key promise of his government.

Modi told Parliament that professionals like chartered accountants (CAs), cab aggregators and transporters were creating jobs.

"In the last four years, 6.35 lakh (635,000) new professionals have come up. You think if a doctor opens a clinic or a nursing home then he will employ only one person? Or does a CA only employ one person? No," he said.

"If we talk about the informal economy, in the transport sector, 36 lakh (3.6 million) commercial vehicles, 1.5 crore (15 million) passenger vehicles, and 27 lakh (2.7 million) new autos were bought. Have the vehicles just been parked as showpieces," he said.

"There has been a huge rise in taxi aggregator services. Do you think there were no new jobs and vehicles are driver-less?"

India's economy has been expanding by seven per cent plus annually, but uneven growth has meant that new jobs are not keeping pace. And critics say the government's claims of economic success have sounded increasingly hollow.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 presented an interim budget — the last of his government — that poured extra money into support for farmers and a tax cut for low-income workers, but that came at a cost, with the country letting its fiscal deficit targets slip this year and next.