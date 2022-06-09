Monsoon progressing normally, to likely reach Maharashtra in 2 days: IMD

The is progressing normally and will likely reach Maharashtra in the next two days, the said on Thursday.

Senior scientist R K Jenamani said the covered south and central Arabian Sea, entire Kerala, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu between May 31 and June 7.

In the meantime, it covered the entire northeast India, which received good rainfall, he said.

"There is no delay in the progress of the . It is likely to reach Maharashtra in the next two days and cover Mumbai in the subsequent two days," Jenamani told reporters here.

"We have strong monsoon features -- there are strong winds and clouds have started developing -- for the next two days," he added.

The scientist said conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa and some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the next two days.

