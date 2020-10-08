More bad news: World Bank ups FY21 GDP contraction forecast for India to 9.6%

The World Bank has tripled its projection for India's gross domestic product (GDP) contraction in 2020-21 – from 3.2 per cent projected earlier to 9.6 per cent – especially in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdowns and a decline in household income. While it sees half the households in the country as vulnerable to shocks, it says the government's recent reforms as part of its safety net programmes should help preserve its earlier gains against poverty.

The projection, in the World Bank’s South Asia Economic Focus, released on Thursday, is more or less in line with what other economists have also projected but a shade better than the double-digit decline forecast by many.

The report adds that there is substantial uncertainty over the course and duration of the pandemic, the speed at which household and firm behaviour would adjust to the lifting of lockdowns and a possible new round of countercyclical fiscal policy.

India’s economy, the largest in South Asia, is projected to rebound to 5.4 per cent in FY22, mostly reflecting base effects, assuming Covid-related restrictions are completely lifted by 2022, the report says.

Weak activity, both domestically and abroad, is also likely to depress India’s imports and exports, it has projected. So the current account is expected to reach a surplus of 0.7 per cent of in FY21 return gradually to a deficit in later years. The observation comes even as merchandise exports rose by five per cent in September after six months of contraction.

The World Bank sees inflation remaining close to the Reserve Bank’s target range mid-point (4 per cent) in the near term. It has said that the Covid-19 shock will lead to a long-lasting inflexion in India’s fiscal trajectory. Assuming that the combined deficit of Indian states is contained within 4.5-5 per cent of GDP, the general government fiscal deficit is projected to rise to above 12 per cent in FY21 before improving gradually.

Public debt is expected to remain elevated, around 94 per cent, due to the gradual pace of recovery, it has said. "The response of the Government of India to the Covid-19 outbreak was swift and comprehensive. The World Bank is partnering with the government to strengthen policies, institutions, and investments for building back better,” says Hartwig Schafer, World Bank vice-president for the South Asia region



Policy interventions have preserved the normal functioning of financial markets so far. However, the demand slowdown could lead to rising loan delinquencies and risk aversion. “India is undertaking far-reaching reforms in its safety nets programme. This will help the country preserve its hard-won gains against poverty as nearly half of all households are vulnerable and the majority of the workforce lacks formal social security benefits," says Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director in India.

He adds the Bank is also encouraged by the recent amendments to India’s social security laws that will help provide coverage to groups of people who were earlier left out from government-assisted programmes.